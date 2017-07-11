Wanted Holland man in custody after head-on collision

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A 32-year-old Holland man is in police custody after attempting to flee an officer before eventually getting into a head-on collision.

The crash took place around 1 p.m. Tuesday on 120th Avenue between James Street and Lakewood Boulevard in Holland, police said in a release. The suspect was reportedly involved in a retail fraud at a local Meijer and fled from an Ottawa County Sheriff deputy shortly after.

Police said after running to an apartment complex, the suspect got into a vehicle and drove down 120th Avenue, and the collision occurred when he tried to pass other vehicles. Witnesses told police the suspect crossed into the center turn lane and struck another vehicle.

Holland police have been attempting to investigate the suspect for several weeks for multiple felony crimes in Allegan and Ottawa counties and in the city of Holland. Charges against the suspect include fleeing and attempting to elude officers, malicious destruction of property and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Both drivers were taken to Holland Community Hospital following the crash. The suspect has been transferred to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids and is in police custody.

