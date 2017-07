KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo says a stretch of Alcott Street will be shut down for nearly two weeks because of a water main break.

The break is between Burdick and Portage streets. That stretch of Alcott will be closed until Monday, July 24, the city said in a Tuesday evening release.

Residents are advised to detour north to Reed Avenue.

