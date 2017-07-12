Chivalry in action: Goodwill teams with Medieval Times to reward local supporters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today, a local goodwill store will be taken over by knights from Medieval Times! Here to let us know all about it is Jill Wallace and Shawn Block.

Medieval Times is delighted to be joining forces with Goodwill Industries of Great Grand Rapids to encourage shopping and donations at their Knapp Store and Donation Center located at 2345 East Beltline NE.

The first 25 shoppers and donors will win complimentary dinner and tournament tickets to our Illinois castle. Shoppers will still be able to secure discount coupons for Medieval Times upwards of 40% off, along gift cards provided by Goodwill.

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, located in Schaumburg, Ill., near O’Hare International Airport, is the only entertainment venue of its type in the Midwest. An easy three-hour drive from Grand Rapids, the colossal stone castle beckons guests of all ages to enjoy an adrenaline-charged live jousting tournament, filled with awe-inspiring horsemanship and falconry, knights engaged in rousing displays of strength and skill, and a four-course feast fit for a king.

Medieval Times is the perfect destination for summer break. Whether you’re a college student home on vacation or looking for some family-fun entertainment, Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament is the perfect place to cool off from the summer heat and enjoy some tantalizing entertainment.

Medieval Times Chivalry in Action, Grand Rapids Goodwill, Wednesday, July 12, 2017

