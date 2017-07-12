Consumers Energy prepares for possible severe weather

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As Storm Team 8 tracks possible severe weather on Wednesday, Consumers Energy crews are prepared after recovering from last week’s storms.

Consumers Energy said crews finished restoring power on Monday to the more than 156,000 homes and businesses that were left without power after Friday’s storms. The company said the storms downed 2,000 electrical wires as well as numerous trees, leading to multiple road closures.

Spokesperson Roger Morgenstern said they have trailers and crews on standby, ready to get power back on to customers — if needed.

“We are ready. We are watching the weather closely. We have three mobile storm trailers, all of which were in metro Grand Rapids for the last storms. They have all gone back to their home bases. They’re ready — depending on where the weather comes Wednesday. We will be able to move those trailers into place and expedite the restoration,” Morgenstern said.

