Fisherman’s body pulled from river in Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a 30-year-old fisherman was pulled from the Kalamazoo River in Marshall on Wednesday evening, authorities say.

The Marshall Police Department was called to the river off of River Street east of Marshall Avenue around 6 p.m. when the man’s boat was discovered, motor running and spinning in a circle. The fisherman was gone, but his dog was still in the boat.

Marshall police called in the fire department, sheriff’s office and Michigan State Police, including the MSP helicopter, to help look for the fisherman. Authorities shut down the nearby dam as they searched the water.

The fisherman’s body was found around 8:45 p.m.

The 30-year-old from Marshall was known to have medical problems, the sheriff’s office said. An autopsy will be performed to determine the precise cause of death.

