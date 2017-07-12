GR bar owner sentenced to prison for tax fraud

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Both of the owners of three Grand Rapids bars who admitted to tax fraud will behind bars and pay hundreds of thousands in restitution.

In a federal courtroom on Wednesday, 70-year-old Michael Farah was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by a year of supervised release. He’ll also have to pay a $5,000 fine and $221,730.25 in restitution.

Authorities say Farah and his son, Brian Farah, tried to hide income from their three bars — Farah’s, Kuzzin’s and Drake’s — by deleting hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales records over two years. Those sales were never reported in their taxes, so they didn’t have to send as much money to the government.

Brian Farah pleaded guilty in December 2016 to interfering with tax law. In April, he was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $15,846.25 in restitution.

The conviction could put their liquor licenses in jeopardy.

Father and son had proposed an expansion for Farah’s. The city planning director previously told 24 Hour News 8 that even if the Farahs lose their licenses, the project could still go through if a new owner takes it on.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

