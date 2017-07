GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is lowering the user fee for people who use the Parkmobile app to pay for parking.

The fee is decreasing from 35 cents to 15 cents — a decrease of 57 percent, according to a Wednesday release from the city.

Drivers can use Parkmobile to pay for metered parking around the city. You can download the app and register for free.

If you don’t want to use the app, you can still use coins to pay at meters.

