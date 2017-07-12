Gravel hauler crash shuts down M-40 in Holland

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers, beware: Traffic is being rerouted after a hauler tipped over in Holland, spilling gravel onto M-40.

The crash happened around 9:53 a.m. on M-40 at I-196 in Allegan County, but close to the Ottawa County border.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of current traffic conditions

Ottawa Coutny dispatchers said the spill shut down both northbound and southbound lanes of M-40 over I-196. Drivers are urged to find an alternative route.

It’s unclear when M-40 will reopen.

No one was injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

