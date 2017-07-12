Ionia County man escapes rollover accident unharmed

BELDING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Keene Township man was able to escape unharmed after being in a one-car rollover accident, which led to the vehicle catching fire.

Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the incident around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Jacoby and Miriam roads in Belding.

According to a release, the driver said he lost control of the vehicle and that it rolled at least two times before catching fire shortly after. The man was able to get out of the vehicle before the fire began.

Police said drugs and alcohol aren’t suspected to be a factor.

