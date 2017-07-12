Kid Rock hints at possible run for U.S. Senate

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan native and performer Kid Rock teased a possible run at a seat in the U.S. Senate on Twitter Wednesday.

He published a pair of tweets, confirming a website called kidrockforsenate.com is real and that he will have a major announcement in the near future.

Kid Rock was a dinner guest of President Donald Trump along with Ted Nugent in April.

However, the link to buy Kid Rock for Senate merchandise links back to his record label and there hasn’t been anything filed for his potential run for office.

