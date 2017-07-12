Man, 46, killed in Montcalm Township crash

MONTCALM, Mich. (WOOD) — A 46-year-old man was killed on Wednesday after being struck by another vehicle while attempting to make a turn.

Michigan State Police responded to a crash around 12:50 p.m. on M-91 south of W. Holland Lake Road in Montcalm Township, according to a release.

Police said the victim was going north on M-91 and turning left into Nelson’s Speed Shop and was struck by a vehicle traveling south. There were two 18-year-old males in the other vehicle.

The release said the victim was not believed to be wearing a seat belt during the incident.

The incident is still under investigation.

