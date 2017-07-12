Man accused of bilking Herman Miller gets prison

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Coopersville man accused in a billing scheme that cheated Herman Miller out of $1.7 million is going to federal prison.

The acting U.S. Attorney announced Wednesday that a judge had sentenced Kevin John Grimm to 27 months in federal prison for his role in the scheme.

Grimm pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.

He’s accused of working with former Herman Miller worker Jerry Lee Akers to bill the company for natural gas never delivered by Grimm’s company. The scheme ran from June 2010 to July 2015, authorities said.

Akers, of Spring Lake, was sentenced in May to 41 months in connection to the plot.

As part of his punishment, Grimm must pay back $458,947.14 in restitution, forfeit an identical amount to the government, and must be supervised for two years upon his release.

Both Akers and Grimm have already repaid $1,313,779 of the illegal proceeds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

