Man dies after going missing in Fremont Lake

FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — A 21-year-old man died on Tuesday after going missing beneath the water in Fremont Lake.

Emergency responders were dispatched to Fremont Lake Park at 6:29 p.m. Tuesday to search for a person missing in the water, Fremont Police Department said in a release. The Newaygo County Dive Team was able to quickly locate the victim in about 14 feet of water and bring him to shore.

The victim was taken to Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial before being transferred to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he died.

Identification of the victim will not be released until the family has been notified.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

