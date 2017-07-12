Man killed in Berrien County crash

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in crash near St. Joseph on Wednesday.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. on S. Lakeshore Drive near Victoria Path in St. Joseph Township.

Police say a man was struck by a vehicle that had left the scene but later returned.

The victim was to taken the hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to a St. Joseph Township Police Department news release.

The driver and a passenger, who are both juveniles, were interview by police.

The names of the juveniles and victim are not being released at this time.

The case remains under investigation and a report will be sent to the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

