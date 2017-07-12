Man sentenced in murder of young father in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man charged with shooting a young father outside a Muskegon liquor store will spend up to 34 years in prison.

A judge Wednesday sentenced Corey Nathaniel Burt Jr. to 19-34 years in prison in connection to the death of 23-year-old Charles Cuti.

Cuti was shot and killed outside Sam’s Drink All party store on S. Getty Street on April 2, 2016. Family members told 24 Hour News 8 they suspected drugs may have played a role in the murder.

He was with his uncle and cousin at the time of the shooting.

Cuti’s uncle said Cuti had arranged to meet someone at the liquor store. Cuti went to the person’s car, then a gunshot sounded. He made it back to his pickup truck before collapsing from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Both relatives tried to revive Cuti, but he died in his uncle’s arms.

Cuti left behind a young daughter.

