Man surrenders after police surround home in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Negotiators were able to get a peaceful resolution after a man armed with a knife refused to leave a Muskegon home for several hours.

The Muskegon Township Police Department said it responded to a call of an altercation between two males at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 1600 block of N. Sheridan Drive. According to a release, the caller said a 27-year-old man assaulted him and tried to stab him with a knife.

When officers arrived, the suspect had gone back into the home still armed with the knife. Police then secured a perimeter around the home and learned the man was wanted on a probation violation and that there were firearms in the home, according to the release.

Because of those factors and the suspect’s refusal to leave the home, the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team was contacted and brought to the scene. Police said negotiators made contact with the man after several hours, and he surrendered peacefully at 8:02 a.m. Wednesday morning.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

