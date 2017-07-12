Muskegon area boy saves toddler from hotel pool

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 12-year-old boy from the Muskegon area is being credited with saving the life of a toddler who fell into a hotel pool.

It happened around 5:06 p.m. Tuesday at the Days Inn at 5770 East Pickard Road in Isabella County’s Union Township.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office determined the 3-year-old boy slipped on steps in the hotel pool and went under. The toddler had been underwater for about two minutes when 12-year-old Brayden Armstrong walked in, spotted him and pulled him from the water.

With the help of his brother, Brayden carried the toddler into the hallway and called for an adult to help, deputies say. The toddler’s mother performed CPR on her son, who regained consciousness in about a minute, according to authorities.

The toddler was breathing and crying just before deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators say the toddler was familiar with the pool and hotel because both his parents worked there.

No criminal charges are being sought in this case.

