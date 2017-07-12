Officials: GR home unlivable due to hoarding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids street was shut down for hours Tuesday as authorities removed a longtime hoarder from their house.

The home is on Boston Street SE, west of Kalamazoo Avenue in the Boston Square neighborhood.

The city is forcing the occupants out because they say the home is unfit to live in due to unsanitary conditions. Workers spent all day pulling garbage out of the house.

The city and occupants have been in a fight over the condition of the house for some time.

24 Hour News 8 is checking court records and will have more details at 10 p.m. on WXSP and 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Hoarding situation at Grand Rapids home View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Authorities remove garbage from the home of a hoarder on Boston Street SE in Grand Rapids. (July 12, 2017) Authorities remove garbage from the home of a hoarder on Boston Street SE in Grand Rapids. (July 12, 2017) Authorities remove garbage from the home of a hoarder on Boston Street SE in Grand Rapids. (July 12, 2017) Authorities deemed this home on Boston Street SE in Grand Rapids unfit to live in due to unsanitary conditions caused by hoarding. (July 12, 2017) Authorities deemed this home on Boston Street SE in Grand Rapids unfit to live in due to unsanitary conditions caused by hoarding. (July 12, 2017)

