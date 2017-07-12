Scammer poses as Barry County Sheriff’s Office

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Residents are warned to watch out for scam calls from someone claiming to be from the Barry County Sheriff’s Office and asking for money.

The sheriff’s office said a local business got one such call Wednesday. The caller said they were collecting donations for a summer concert series, but the sheriff’s office said the caller was not one of its people.

The sheriff’s office says it won’t call you and ask for money.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call asking for a donation can call the sheriff’s office at 269.948.4801.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

