Stand Up for a Cure raises $1-millionth dollar supporting Susan G Komen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One in 8 women develop invasive breast cancer in their life. Each year, Susan G Komen Michigan heads to the lakeshore in Muskegon for Stand Up for a Cure. Hundreds of survivors and supporters come together for the weekend event to paddleboard and raise crucial funds.

Proceeds from Stand Up for a Cure stay local in the West Michigan community to fund life-saving education, screening and treatments. This year, Muskegon helped raise the one- millionth dollar for the national Stand Up for a Cure mission, which benefits Susan G Komen. See photos at the link below.

http://wotv4women.com/2017/07/11/photos-stand-up-for-a-cure-in-muskegon/

