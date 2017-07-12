The 23rd D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops kicks off the summer with ABBA

eightWest staff Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The 23rd D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops features three weeks of classic pop/rock in July, plus two special events in August at Cannonsburg Ski Area. The season opens with “The Music of ABBA” featuring Arrival from Sweden on July 13-14.

ABBA is one of the best-selling recording acts of all time. The group’s music inspired movies such as “Muriel’s Wedding” and the musical “Mamma Mia!”

>>> Learn more in the video above!

The Music of ABBA featuring Arrival from Sweden

  • 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 13-14
  • Gates open at 5:45 p.m. for picnicking and pre-concert activities and entertainment
  • Lawn seat tickets start at $19 adults, $16 students/seniors, $5 ages 2-18, free for children under age 2
  • Seating options include reserved chairs and table seats
  • All tickets are $5 more the day of the show
  • Season subscriptions and Flexpasses available offering substantial savings
  • Call Grand Rapids Symphony at (616) 454-9451 x 4 or go online to GRPops.org

Coming next to the 2017 D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops

  • The Musical Legacy of Chicago with Brass Transit, July 20-21
  • Women Rock, celebrating the music of Carole King, Janis Joplin, Tina Turner and more, July 27-28
  • Classical Fireworks with Music Director Marcelo Lehninger, Aug. 3
  • Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan, Aug. 5

Related Posts