The 23rd D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops kicks off the summer with ABBA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The 23rd D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops features three weeks of classic pop/rock in July, plus two special events in August at Cannonsburg Ski Area. The season opens with “The Music of ABBA” featuring Arrival from Sweden on July 13-14.

ABBA is one of the best-selling recording acts of all time. The group’s music inspired movies such as “Muriel’s Wedding” and the musical “Mamma Mia!”

>>> Learn more in the video above!

The Music of ABBA featuring Arrival from Sweden

7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 13-14

Gates open at 5:45 p.m. for picnicking and pre-concert activities and entertainment

Lawn seat tickets start at $19 adults, $16 students/seniors, $5 ages 2-18, free for children under age 2

Seating options include reserved chairs and table seats

All tickets are $5 more the day of the show

Season subscriptions and Flexpasses available offering substantial savings

Call Grand Rapids Symphony at (616) 454-9451 x 4 or go online to GRPops.org

Coming next to the 2017 D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops

The Musical Legacy of Chicago with Brass Transit, July 20-21

Women Rock, celebrating the music of Carole King, Janis Joplin, Tina Turner and more, July 27-28

Classical Fireworks with Music Director Marcelo Lehninger, Aug. 3

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan, Aug. 5

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

