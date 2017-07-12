The 23rd D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops kicks off the summer with ABBA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The 23rd D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops features three weeks of classic pop/rock in July, plus two special events in August at Cannonsburg Ski Area. The season opens with “The Music of ABBA” featuring Arrival from Sweden on July 13-14.
ABBA is one of the best-selling recording acts of all time. The group’s music inspired movies such as “Muriel’s Wedding” and the musical “Mamma Mia!”
The Music of ABBA featuring Arrival from Sweden
- 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 13-14
- Gates open at 5:45 p.m. for picnicking and pre-concert activities and entertainment
- Lawn seat tickets start at $19 adults, $16 students/seniors, $5 ages 2-18, free for children under age 2
- Seating options include reserved chairs and table seats
- All tickets are $5 more the day of the show
- Season subscriptions and Flexpasses available offering substantial savings
- Call Grand Rapids Symphony at (616) 454-9451 x 4 or go online to GRPops.org
Coming next to the 2017 D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops
- The Musical Legacy of Chicago with Brass Transit, July 20-21
- Women Rock, celebrating the music of Carole King, Janis Joplin, Tina Turner and more, July 27-28
- Classical Fireworks with Music Director Marcelo Lehninger, Aug. 3
- Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan, Aug. 5