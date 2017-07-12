Man critical after head-on crash in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital following a head-on crash on 28th Street in Grandville Wednesday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of 28th Street and Elwood Avenue SW, according to dispatchers.

A witness told police an eastbound truck crossed the center lane, hitting a westbound SUV head on. The truck then caught on fire.

The driver of the SUV was pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Another man was treated on scene with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Authorities said speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors.

