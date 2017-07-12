West Michigan family wins FREE home makeover from Columbo’s Floors to Go

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re excited to share the story of a great transformation… a home renovation that started small, and turned into a massive renovation of an entire house!
You may wonder, how does that happen? Well, a Hudsonville family entered a contest to win new flooring for their home, but when our expert in flooring, Columbo’s Floors to Go, heard their story, they wanted to do more!
Weeks later, crews from dozens of local businesses were pitching in to give the Beute family a home that would better accommodate their needs.
Today, we have the big reveal – the family getting to see their new home… and the “before” and “after” images!
>>> Take a look in the video above.
Over 20 other area businesses helped make this massive project possible:
- CareLinc
- Talsma Furniture
- Gerrits Appliance
- Elders Appliance
- The Lighting Corner
- Allendale True Value
- Premier Granite & Stone
- Virginia Tile
- Miles Distributors
- Bishop Distributors
- Shaw Floors
- Mid-City Distributors
- Integrity Tree Service
- Woodland Commercial
- Krull Furnace
- Impact Plumbing
- Tom Grysen Paint
- Kerkstra Electric
- The Stow Company
- Victor Barnes Co.
- All Tile Distributors