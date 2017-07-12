West Michigan family wins FREE home makeover from Columbo’s Floors to Go

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re excited to share the story of a great transformation… a home renovation that started small, and turned into a massive renovation of an entire house!

You may wonder, how does that happen? Well, a Hudsonville family entered a contest to win new flooring for their home, but when our expert in flooring, Columbo’s Floors to Go, heard their story, they wanted to do more!

Weeks later, crews from dozens of local businesses were pitching in to give the Beute family a home that would better accommodate their needs.

Today, we have the big reveal – the family getting to see their new home… and the “before” and “after” images!

Over 20 other area businesses helped make this massive project possible:

CareLinc

Talsma Furniture

Gerrits Appliance

Elders Appliance

The Lighting Corner

Allendale True Value

Premier Granite & Stone

Virginia Tile

Miles Distributors

Bishop Distributors

Shaw Floors

Mid-City Distributors

Integrity Tree Service

Woodland Commercial

Krull Furnace

Impact Plumbing

Tom Grysen Paint

Kerkstra Electric

The Stow Company

Victor Barnes Co.

All Tile Distributors

