Amway’s Steve Van Andel retiring next year

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Amway co-CEO Steve Van Andel has announced he will retire at the end of 2018.

Van Andel has been with Amway for 45 years and has served as co-CEO since 1995. He will continue as Amway’s board chairman even following his retirement.

In a statement, he said he wanted to announce his plans with plenty of time beforehand so the company can have a “seamless transition.”

The full statement:

“This week, I shared with Amway employees and Amway business owners that I will be retiring from my position as co-CEO of Amway effective December 31, 2018. I am announcing well in advance to allow for a seamless transition. In the past few years I have been blessed with a family, and I am looking forward to spending more time with my wife and two kids. Though I will be stepping back from the day to day operations of the company, I will remain dedicated to the Amway business and will continue on as both board member and Chairman. I firmly believe in the future of Amway and in all of the people that make this business great.”

