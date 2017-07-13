Brothers, 10 and 7, raise money for homeless

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two brothers held a fundraiser on Thursday, working to raise $1,000 for Grand Rapids homeless outreach program Degage Ministries.

Fifteen percent of all pizza sales and $1 for every soda sold at Peppino’s downtown went to help 10-year-old Caleb and his 7-year-old brother Jacob raise money to feed the homeless.

“I wanted to do that because it would pretty much inspire kids to do the same thing as I did,” Caleb said.

He and his brother got the idea to raise money for the homeless after witnessing a man panhandling while they were on spring break vacation in Florida.

“One idea can be amazing and do a ton of stuff for a lot of people,” the boys’ mother, Abby, said. “One of the things I want for my kids throughout their whole life is to make sure they help others. … To see that at such a young age they actually want to do that is amazing.”

“What was really nice was we sat down with the boys and said, ‘What do you want to do?’ Peppino’s sat down with the boys and said, ‘What do you want to do? How do you want to do this?’ And we really let them lead this,” Degage Ministries marking manager Bob Kreter said. “It’s pretty amazing the vision these kids have and the heart they have.”

The brothers had already raised $600 before Thursday’s event. They’ll continue to raise money by collecting pop cans throughout the summer.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

