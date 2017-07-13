Camp 911 teaches youth about emergency situations

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police, fire and safety professionals taught a group of Portage children of what to do ¬¬– and not to do – in case of an emergency on Thursday.

Camp 911 is a free day camp for children between nine and 11 years old, where participants learn from when and how to call 911 to gun safety. That is the age range where many children begin staying home alone or babysitting younger siblings.

“As a mother, I want my children to be educated on how to call 911 and how to react in emergencies, and I think every other mom out there does, too,” said Kimberly Middleton, a community relations coordinator for Life EMS Ambulance.

The hands-on sessions are designed to provide youth with the knowledge, skills and confidence to protect themselves and react safely in emergency situations.

“You learn safety protocols like CPR, and like water safety, gun safety, you get to learn why police officers do their jobs,” said Sarah Havenhill, 11, who attended Camp 911 on Thursday.

This is the 21st year Camp 911 has been offered. Today was the first camp of seven in southwest Michigan.

“It’s never too early to start presenting this information and getting it into their heads so it’s natural when the time comes,” Middleton said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

