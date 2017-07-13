Celebrating Wine Week with Fenn Valley

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) eightWest is excited to have Fenn Valley Vineyards as part of our Wine Week. Fenn Valley s a family owned and operated vineyard and winery complex established in 1973. Fenn Valley creates a variety of wines at their vineyard and does everything from growing the grapes to bottling the wines.

Fenn Valley is constantly expanding as they discover new wines they can make in Michigan’s climate. In addition to creating great wines, Fenn Valley sponsors numerous events during the year, including their Vine Wine’d 5K Trail Run on October 7th.

2017 marks the fifth year of this annual event. Fenn Valley continues to plant new acres of vineyard, allowing return participants the opportunity to witness the progression of vineyards and wine literally from the ground up. As October is the heart of wine grape harvest, the sights, smells, and taste of harvest will envelop you as you wine’d your way through one of the two courses. The 5K is a timed race on a challenging sanctioned trail course, and the 1 mile is not timed and is set on an easier course.

Find out more information about Fenn Valley, discover how you can take a tour of the vineyards and get details about their events on their website. Tours start in late August.

Wine Festival Weekend takes place at Fenn Valley’s estate located at 6130 122nd Avenue in Fennville.

