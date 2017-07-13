Disaster takes over Dumont Lake for training exercise

MONTEREY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A plane floating on an Allegan County lake that’s raising concern on social media is part of a training exercise, authorities say.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a regional dive training exercise on Dumont Lake Thursday, complete with pieces of a helicopter and fake victims also in the lake.

Dive teams from Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties will respond to a mock “in-water incident,” and tap available resources to respond to the incident.

The exercise is meant to help dive teams and agencies that are part of Michigan’s Homeland Security 5th District Region to learn to collaborate with one another during a large-scale incident. They’ll practice search patterns, boat operations, underwater photography, evidence collection and preservation, scene processing and photography, scene sketches, information documentation and using other resources like drones and cadaver dogs to locate evidence and possible human remains.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

