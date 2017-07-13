Fire chief killed on duty wins top MI honor

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan fire chief killed while responding to a call has won one of the highest honors in the state.

Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski was named the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs’ Fire Chief of the Year award during a ceremony Wednesday night.

Association president Michael O’Brian said Switalski was nominated before and after his death last month.

“Ed was truly a visionary leader who was developing firefighters and leaders every day,” O’Brian said in an email to 24 Hour News 8.

O’Brian said Switalski’s involvement as a responder and leader of the association as well as a planning section chief with the Michigan Mutual Aid Box Alarm Association were key in his nomination.

On June 14, Switalski was hit and killed by a passing vehicle while responding to two crash calls on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 81, Kalamazoo County authorities said.

Hundreds of police officers and firefighters from across the Midwest turned out for his funeral.

Switalski took over as Comstock Township fire chief in 2013, when he moved from Illinois to West Michigan to be closer to his daughters, who were attending Western Michigan University.

Funeral procession for Chief Ed Switalski View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A 1937 Seagrave fire truck rebuilt by Detroit firefighters carried the body of Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski during his funeral procession. (June 21, 2017) A 1937 Seagrave fire truck rebuilt by Detroit firefighters carries the body of Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski during his funeral procession. (June 21, 2017) A 1937 Seagrave fire truck rebuilt by Detroit firefighters carries the body of Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski during his funeral procession. (June 21, 2017) Fire trucks and other emergency vehicles in the funeral procession for Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski. (June 21, 2017) A 1937 Seagrave fire truck rebuilt by Detroit firefighters carries the body of Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski during his funeral procession. (June 21, 2017) A logo on a fire engine honors fallen Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski during his funeral procession. (June 21, 2017) Comstock Fire Chief Ed Switalski's gear sits in front of the fire station on River Street before his funeral procession passes by. (June 21, 2017) Battle Creek firefighters man a Comstock Township fire station so local firefighters could attend the funeral of Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski. (June 21, 2017) The body of Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski arrives at Wings Event Center for his funeral service. (June 21, 2017) A Comstock Township fire truck at Wings Event Center for the funeral of Fire Chief Ed Switalski. (June 21, 2017) A flag at half-staff in the Kalamazoo area in honor of Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski. (June 21, 2017)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

