Get ready, East Kentwood HS: It’s Maranda Park Party time

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood, this one’s for you: Get ready for a day filled with free fun as Maranda’s Park Party returns to East Kentwood High School Thursday.

It all starts with a lunch of grilled, all-beef hot dogs and fresh apple slices, which is free to everyone age 18 and younger, while supplies last.

The free fun festivities run from noon until 2 p.m. and include more activities than ever before. Children can check out antique fire trucks, play life-size yard games provided by the Grand Rapids Public Museum, try to win prizes and check out live entertainment, including the Amani African Children’s Choir and Aerial Tactic dancing group.

>>LEARN MORE: Maranda Park Party

The activities will all unfold at the complex next to East Kentwood High School’s football field. There is plenty of free parking and organizers are hopeful the weather will cooperate better than last year.

For those who cannot make it out to East Kentwood Thursday, Maranda will host two more park parties this summer at the following locations:

July 20: Kollen Park, Holland

July 27: Northwestern Middle School, Battle Creek

