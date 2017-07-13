GR mom accused of running down store owner apologizes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids mother accused of running over a Kentwood store owner after a dispute over the price of a liquor bottle will spend 11 months in jail.

Arendia Ford appeared in court Thursday, where she was sentenced for failure to stop at the scene of a serious personal injury accident. Ford pleaded no contest to the charge on May 25 as part of a plea deal. Two other charges were dismissed in exchange.

Store surveillance video showed Ford pulling down shelves as she and two teen girls stormed out of T & J Party Store in Kentwood on April 22. The store owner followed her as she walked out. That’s when the store owner said Ford ran her over. Family members of the store owner said she suffered injuries to her pelvis, a broken leg and had bleeding on her brain, but she survived.

Before Ford was sentenced, she broke down and apologized.

“I am not a menace to society, but yet I allowed my emotions to get the best of me. I am writing to you and your family to apologize for the torment I put your family through,” she said.

Ford was taken into custody immediately following her sentencing.

She has a criminal history that includes charges related to drugs, retail fraud and traffic offenses, state records show.

