Griffins win award for Lego Stop Motion video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins have added another trophy to put next to the Calder Cup in Van Andel Arena.

The Griffins won a Golden Matrix Award for Best Music Video at the 2017 Information Display and Entertainment Association for their Lego stop motion “I Wanna Drive the Zamboni” music video.

Finalist entries from the NHL’s St. Louis Blues and NBA’s Atlanta Hawks were also in the running for the award. It marked the first time a minor league team won a Golden Matrix Award for Best Music Video.

It took 13,562 of the toy bricks and 137 mini-figures to create the two-minute video according to a Griffins press release. There were 3,916 photos of over 24,000 individual moments that took seven days of editing to turn into the award-winning piece.

“I Wanna Drive the Zamboni” was created by four members of the Griffins’ staff for the team’s “Toy Night” on Feb. 18.

Director of Game Operations Phil Cronin attended the conference to accept the award on behalf of the Griffins.

The Griffins’ game operations department has also won awards for fan experience and was a finalist for the Best Music Video award last year.

