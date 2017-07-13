Help your plants thrive in the summer heat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) We’re well into the month of July, so if you’re still looking to wrap up some yard work, Harder and Warner has you covered! Even though it’s the middle of summer, it’s not too late to plant. You can plant anytime until the frost hits in November. There’s also still a lot of beautiful flowers on their 14 acres including shrubs and perennials. Watering is an important thing to remember when it gets hot, plants get overheated, so make sure you are watering. Weeds thrive in the heat, so make sure to take care of your weeds and giving plants a chance to live.

One of the biggest things we need to think about when it comes to our outdoor space — is mulch, it can be a big effort, but Harder and Warner wants to make it easy for you. Harder and Warner carries bulk items like mulch, stone and pavers for all your landscape needs.

It’s as easy as going online to place an order and no need to get a truck to haul all that mulch to your house, they’ll deliver it for you. Harder & Warner is always packed with beautiful flowers and plants as mature trees, flowering bushes, the skies the limit! Their property is very large and easy to get to.it’s located at 6464 Broadmoor in Caledonia. They’re open 7 days a week.

