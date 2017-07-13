Man accused of attacking jogger at Portage park

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage police say the man who assaulted a woman at a park last month was arrested and charged this week.

Jamal Stephon Johnson, 21, was arraigned Thursday on a count of unlawful imprisonment and a count of assault and battery, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.

Johnson is accused of grabbing a woman as she jogged in a secluded part of Lakeview Park on June 27. The woman told police that after she was pulled to the ground, she started screaming, at which point the attacker ran off.

Portage police said last week they had identified a suspect. They arrested Johnson on Wednesday with help from Kalamazoo Township and city of Kalamazoo police.

