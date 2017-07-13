Man enters plea deal for attempted armed robbery in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of being involved in an attempted arm robbery in Grand Rapids has accepted a plea deal.

Steven McLain, 22, appeared in court Thursday to enter a plea deal for armed robbery. He also pleaded guilty to being a fourth time habitual offender.

As part of the plea deal, the charge of conspiracy to commit an armed robbery was dismissed.

McLain was one of three people involved in a robbery that resulted in the 25-year-old victim suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was attempting to purchase a MacBook Pro from one of the suspects, but was robbed when he arrived at the meeting location.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh, which missed all bones and major vessels.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

