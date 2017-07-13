Nature preserve at former Highlands Golf Club open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The property that used to be Highlands Golf Club is beginning its new purpose as a natural area on Thursday.

The 121-acre property was purchased in February by the Blandford Nature Center and Land Conservancy of West Michigan and has begun its transformation to a natural state.

Thursday marks the first day the property is open to the public, and there will be tours at 4 and 7 p.m.

The two organizations will seek public input this summer to develop a plan for what improvements will be made in the coming years.

“While there is plenty of work yet to do, we are eager for the community to get their feet on the ground and experience the benefits of fresh air and the beginnings of a remarkable, open, natural landscape right here in northwest Grand Rapids,” Joe Engel, Executive Director of the Land Conservancy, said in a release.

When plans are in place, the groups will work with the public to repay the loan used to purchase the land. The loan was given by The Conservation Fund, a national nonprofit that helps communities establish and improve conservations.

The Highlands will be open for free daily from sunrise to sunset. For more information, contact the Land Conservancy of West Michigan at 616.451.9476.

