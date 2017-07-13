Perks planned for motorists at Mackinac Bridge on Labor Day

Related Coverage How to watch discussion of planned Mackinac Bridge closure

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — Motorists waiting to cross the Mackinac Bridge when it’s closed to most vehicle traffic during the annual Labor Day bridge walk will have access to portable toilets, water and snacks.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority was given an update on plans during its meeting Thursday on Mackinac Island. The Detroit Free Press reports the bridge closure from 6:30 a.m. to noon will leave roughly 4,000 drivers waiting on each side of the bridge.

The walk across the nearly 5-mile-long span that connects Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas is a tradition dating to 1958. Because of security concerns, the only vehicles allowed this year will be those transporting walkers from one side to another.

The Detroit News reports the board also approved a proposal to explore obtaining sponsors for the walk.

