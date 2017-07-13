Photos: GRAM on the Green 2017

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published: Updated:
GRAM on the Green at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids on July 13, 2017.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Crane Wives performed at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids on Thursday as part of the Grand Rapids Art Museum’s GRAM On The Green.

GRAM on the Green 2017