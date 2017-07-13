Photos: GRAM on the Green 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Crane Wives performed at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids on Thursday as part of the Grand Rapids Art Museum’s GRAM On The Green.
GRAM on the Green 2017
GRAM on the Green 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Convis Township oil spill
-
Train hits man in Hartford
-
Casco Township deadly shooting – May 24, 2017
-
1928 popcorn truck restored
-
Hindenburg disaster – May 6, 1937
-
Shopko crash
-
May Day marches by immigration supporters
-
Casco Township barn fire – April 30, 2017
-
I-96 crash in Lowell Township
-
Firestone Lofts