Saving your basement during heavy rainstorms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are some services you don’t think that you’ll need until disaster strikes, like basement waterproofing and foundation repair. Water problems in your home can lead to dangerous structural issues and even health problems. A family-owned company that addresses water and the issues that come along with it is Everdry Waterproofing and Foundation Repair.
Everdry Waterproofing and Foundation Repair has been in business nationally since 1978. The Grand Rapids office is celebrating 25 years in business, family owned and operated. Everdry does full-service waterproofing on the interior and exterior of homes. All work comes with a lifetime transferrable warranty.
Everdry recently received the BBB Torch Award for Ethics. This is a company that does right by the customer.
Signs of Basement Moisture Problems
- Musty odor
- Dry rot
- Visible mold
- Cracks in wall and floor
- Rust on appliances
