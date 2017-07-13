‘SNL,’ Westworld’ lead Emmy Award nominations with 22 nods

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Saturday Night Live,” powered by madcap skits skewering the Trump administration, earned 22 Emmy Award nominations, including bids for Alec Baldwin’s florid portrayal of the president and Melissa McCarthy’s manic, gender-busting take on press secretary Sean Spicer.

The long-running NBC variety show tied with HBO’s sci-fi drama “Westworld,” which also earned 22 bids on Thursday, to jointly top the field for the 69th Primetime Emmys to be presented in September.

Breakout drama “This is Us” received 11 nods, including the first best-drama series for a broadcast network show since “The Good Wife” in 2011. NBC’s intricately told story of an extended family, a hit with viewers and critics, also earned bids for Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia, who are competing with each other in the best actor category.

“Veep,” the most-nominated comedy, has a chance for its third consecutive best comedy series and gives star Julia Louis-Dreyfus the chance to build on her record of most wins for a lead comedy actress. She has five for “Veep” and one for “New Adventures of Old Christine.”

Emmy voters showed their willingness to recognize new comic voices as well as diversity. Donald Glover’s freshman “Atlanta” earned a best comedy bid, as did “Master of None,” starring Aziz Ansari, and “black-ish.”

But there was room for an old favorite, “Modern Family,” although it earned only a handful of bids besides best comedy, including for Ty Burrell in the supporting actor category.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” which dominated last year’s Emmys with 23 nods and 12 trophies, including its second consecutive best drama award, fell outside the eligibility window for Emmy consideration this year. “Orphan Black” isn’t in the running for the same reason, depriving star Tatiana Maslany of the chance to repeat as best-drama actress.

The Emmys are scheduled to air Sept. 17 on CBS, with Stephen Colbert as host.

