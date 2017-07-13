Suspect ID’d for murder of 22-year-old Lansing man

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WOOD) — Eaton County police are searching for a 23-year-old male suspect after he shot and killed a Lansing man on Tuesday.

The suspect has been identified as Nathaniel Marcelious-Antonio Bowers, who is described as 5-foot-4 with a thin build, according to a press release.

Bowers is wanted for the murder of 22-year-old Trevon McDuffy, who was found in a convenience store parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds at 4:32 p.m. on Tuesday. Although emergency treatment was immediately administered, McDuffy died from his wounds at the scene.

Police said Bowers fled the scene after the shooting and is considered to be armed.

Anyone with information about the shooting or suspect is asked to call Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517.543.3512 or Mid-Michigan Crime Stoppers at 517.483.7861.

