Related Coverage Whitecaps shut out Kernels in return home





PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A walk-off RBI double in the 10th inning gave the West Michigan Whitecaps another win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Thursday.

The Whitecaps rallied late at Fifth Third Ballpark to win 3-2.

==Watch game highlights above.==

The Whitecaps blanked the Kernels on Wednesday. The teams wrap up their three-games series Friday.

—–

Online:

West Michigan Whitecaps

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit