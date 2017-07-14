11 MI beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Eleven beaches across Michigan have been closed due to high bacteria levels, including one in West Michigan.

As of Friday, 11 beaches were closed and six were under contamination advisories, according to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

In West Michigan, the Maple Park Beach on the north side of White Lake in Montague was closed on Wednesday.

The following beaches are also closed:

Addison Oaks County Park on Adams Lake in Oakland County

Brissette Beach Township Park on Lake Huron in Bay County

Caseville County Park on Lake Huron in Huron County

Greens Park Village Beach on Orion Lake in Oakland County

Lake St. Claire Metropark on Lake St. Clair in Macomb County

Mission Springs Subdivision on Darb Lake in Oakland County

Pontiac Yacht Club on Cass Lake in Oakland County

Rogers Park on Lake Michigan in Schoolcraft County

Scotch Lake Residents on Scotch Lake in Oakland County

South Linwood Beach Township Park on Lake Huron in Bay County

The following beaches are under contamination advisories:

Beaverton City Park on Ross Lake in Gladwin County

Cross Village Beach on Lake Michigan in Emmet County

Luna Pier City Beach on Lake Erie in Monroe County

Stratford Woods Park Beach on Kiwassee Lake in Midland County

Traverse City State Park on Grand Traverse Bay-East in Grand Traverse County

Wilderness State Park on Lake Michigan in Emmet County

—–

Online:

Michigan DEQ’s Beach Guard System

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

