11 MI beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Eleven beaches across Michigan have been closed due to high bacteria levels, including one in West Michigan.
As of Friday, 11 beaches were closed and six were under contamination advisories, according to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.
In West Michigan, the Maple Park Beach on the north side of White Lake in Montague was closed on Wednesday.
The following beaches are also closed:
- Addison Oaks County Park on Adams Lake in Oakland County
- Brissette Beach Township Park on Lake Huron in Bay County
- Caseville County Park on Lake Huron in Huron County
- Greens Park Village Beach on Orion Lake in Oakland County
- Lake St. Claire Metropark on Lake St. Clair in Macomb County
- Mission Springs Subdivision on Darb Lake in Oakland County
- Pontiac Yacht Club on Cass Lake in Oakland County
- Rogers Park on Lake Michigan in Schoolcraft County
- Scotch Lake Residents on Scotch Lake in Oakland County
- South Linwood Beach Township Park on Lake Huron in Bay County
The following beaches are under contamination advisories:
- Beaverton City Park on Ross Lake in Gladwin County
- Cross Village Beach on Lake Michigan in Emmet County
- Luna Pier City Beach on Lake Erie in Monroe County
- Stratford Woods Park Beach on Kiwassee Lake in Midland County
- Traverse City State Park on Grand Traverse Bay-East in Grand Traverse County
- Wilderness State Park on Lake Michigan in Emmet County
—–
Online: