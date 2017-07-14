Alfred Angelo closes all bridal stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Brides who expected to get their wedding dresses from Alfred Angelo in Grand Rapids may be out of luck.

The formal wear retailer has closed all of its stores nationwide, including its location at 3763 28th Street SE, near the Shops at CenterPoint mall.

The Wall Street Journal reported the Florida-based chain planned to shutter its stores at the end of the business day Thursday and file for bankruptcy protection.

A sign posted on the door of Alfred Angelo’s 28th Street store encouraged customers with questions to email predmond@stearnsweaver.com.

Alfred Angelo stores have offered bridal dresses and wedding accessories for more than 80 years, with 60 locations nationwide, according to the company’s website.

David’s Bridal is offering a discount for customers impacted by the closure.

If you are an Alfred Angelo customer affected by the closure, please contact 24 Hour News 8 by emailing ReportIt@woodtv.com.

