Deputies: Dog mauls 4-year-old girl in Newaygo Co.

BARTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 4-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was mauled in the face by a dog, according to the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Department.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday in 12000 block of North Cypress Avenue in Barton Township, north of Big Rapids.

Deputies told 24 Hour News 8 that the girl was mauled by a pit bull. She was taken to Reed City Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries then to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital for surgery.

The dog was shot and killed on scene, according to deputies. The body of the dog was taken to animal control for disease testing.

