FD: Crews called to water rescue on Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) – Crews are responding to a reported water rescue on Muskegon Lake near Muskegon State Park.

The call came in around 2 p.m. Friday for a boat in distress, according to the North Muskegon Fire Department. It’s unclear if anyone is in the water.

One photo sent in by a viewer to ReportIt@woodtv.com showed a helicopter over the lake and at least one rescue boat on the water.

24 Hour News 8 is working to get more information and has a crew headed to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

