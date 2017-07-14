GR native Kavon Frazier hosts free football camp

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dallas Cowboys safety and Grand Rapids native Kavon Frazier held his first football camp on Friday afternoon at Grand Rapids Christian’s Eagles Stadium.

“The message that I was giving out was stay focused in school because it’s almost impossible to get where I’m at without having good grades in college or without really going to college,” said Frazier. “Stay focused in school and keep working hard. Anything can happen.”

The former Grand Rapids Christian and Central Michigan University standout hosted his “Frazier Cares Elite Football Camp & Showcase” for ages 7 to 18 with several Cowboys’ teammates. The event featured health experts, athletic trainers and college academic advisors as guest speakers for the approximately 250 youth participants.

“The only time they see us is on SportsCenter, ESPN or on Sunday Night games,” Frazier said. “We actually wanted to show them that we’re real people and we’re just like them. And that most of us grew up just like them. With a little bit of hard work and effort and some motivation, you can get wherever you want in life.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

