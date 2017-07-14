GVSU to expand health campus in downtown Grand Rapids

Related Coverage GVSU to break ground on downtown health campus expansion

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University is expanding its health campus in downtown Grand Rapids.

The $70 million building project will be on the Medical Mile on Michigan Street next to GVSU’s Cook-DeVos Center for Health Sciences. Additional spaces for the health professions and nursing programs is being created by the project due to high demand from students.

Construction is scheduled to start in June 2018 and set to open in May 2021.

“This approval is a major turning point for Grand Valley’s health programs,” Provost Maria Cimitile said in a release. “Demand has exceeded our ability to accept highly qualified students, and these two new buildings, right in the middle of the city’s vibrant medical community, will provide exceptional opportunities for more students to attend Grand Valley.”

The state of Michigan will pay for about $30 million of the project, with the rest of the funds coming from university bonds and private donors.

At the university’s board of trustees meeting, the board also approved:

GVSU’s 2018 fiscal year budget

A $237 increase in tuition per semester

A new master’s degree program in data science and analytics

