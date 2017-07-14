KCAS Pets of the Week: Diesel and Preston





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — From a run-ready companion to a laid-back buddy, this week’s pets of the week cover both bases.

First up is Diesel. He’s a 5-year-old Labrador mix who shelter workers say is the sweetest boy you’ll ever meet. Diesel is very easy-going, housebroken and knows basic commands.

Next is Preston. He’s a 4-year-old friendly ball of energy looking for an owner who can keep up. Shelter workers encourage potential owners who already have a dog to allow them to meet Preston ahead of time to make sure he’s a perfect fit.

If you’re interested in adopting Diesel, Preston or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

