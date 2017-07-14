KCAS Pets of the Week: Diesel and Preston

Diesel and Preston
Left to right: Diesel and Preston, who are available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (July 14, 2017)


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — From a run-ready companion to a laid-back buddy, this week’s pets of the week cover both bases.

Diesel who is available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter, as of July 14, 2017. (Green Dog Photography)

First up is Diesel. He’s a 5-year-old Labrador mix who shelter workers say is the sweetest boy you’ll ever meet. Diesel is very easy-going, housebroken and knows basic commands.

Preston, who is available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter,
as of July 14, 2017.

Next is Preston. He’s a 4-year-old friendly ball of energy looking for an owner who can keep up. Shelter workers encourage potential owners who already have a dog to allow them to meet Preston ahead of time to make sure he’s a perfect fit.

If you’re interested in adopting Diesel, Preston or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

