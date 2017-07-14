Kzoo charity serves up meals to fund mobile soup kitchen





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — This summer in Kalamazoo, you have a chance to get lunch and help out a great cause at the same time.

God’s Kitchen of Michigan and the Kalamazoo County Fights Hunger Fund want to open the first mobile soup kitchen in Kalamazoo County.

They’re hosting lunchtime fundraisers every Friday through Sept. 1 in hopes of reaching their $300,000 for the food truck.

Pastor William Stein has operated God’s Kitchen for six years and recently made the move from Battle Creek to Kalamazoo.

He says poverty is getting worse in Kalamazoo and while the organization is working to address the issue, they can’t do it alone.

“We really are appealing to you for your help so that we can create a mobile soup kitchen. And that food truck will be our first mobile soup kitchen and we will be able to traverse the highways and byways of Kalamazoo County,” said Stein.

The Friday Food Fundraisers will run from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, located at 315 W. Michigan Avenue in downtown Kalamazoo. Each meal served up will be different.

Kalamazoo County Fights Hunger has also set up a GoFundMe page for donations toward the food truck.

The organization says it hopes to eventually purchase and operate 12 food truck soup kitchens throughout West Michigan, serving up 600,000 meals each year.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

